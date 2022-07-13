Arunachal governor appreciates people of TCL districts for rising against insurgency

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Tuesday called upon the community leaders and society conscious youth of the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts to ensure that the funds provided for development of the region are reflected on the ground.

“It is the responsibility of every member of the society to see that no part of the developmental fund goes to the insurgency groups or pockets of any individual,” the said while interacting with a delegation of community leaders, opinion makers and social activists of Tirap district at Raj Bhawan here.

The governor advised the people of the TCL region to not be misguided by unscrupulous individuals for their personal gains.

He also cautioned them against over ground workers of insurgency groups.

Mishra urged the senior citizens and social activities to convince the misguided youth to return back to the mainstream of life.

“The state government will surely help these youth reestablish themselves in the society by providing avenues and assistance for livelihood,” he said.

The governor further reminded the delegation that the Constitution of India recognizes Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho as the original Arunachalee tribes.

“They are independent entities and have no patron tribes over them. They must, therefore, have self pride in their independent tribal status independent of any people beyond the borders of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Mishra also appreciated the people of the TCL belt for rising against insurgency in their districts. He exhorted them to be strong and be proud of being independent tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor further assured a private school in the line of Sainik School in the TLC region under corporate social responsibility.

It will be named after the proud son of Arunachal, Havildar Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous), he said.

Several other issues related to development and employment opportunities for the youth of the district were also discussed during the interaction.

