Arunachal: NPP wants changes in recruitment for civil service commission

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of National People’s Party (NPP) has suggested the state government change the recruitment ratio of Arunachal Pradesh State Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) from 80:20 to 90:10.

NPP general secretary Pangka Bage said the party had a serious discussion on the recruitment process of the state civil service commission, wherein the members came to a conclusion that the commission should change the ratio for the welfare of local students as well as to curb the increasing unemployment among youths.

He said the commission should reserve 90% of recruitment for the local students and the remaining 10% should be kept open to all, where non-APST, as well as local students, can appear for the examination.

“The non-APST candidates appearing in the examination should have parents who served or are serving the state government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) or financial institutions. These candidates should also procure certificates from the heads of the departments their parents have served or are serving in the state,” the NPP leader said.

Bage, who was addressing a news conference at the Press Club here, said the NPP also suggested the inclusion of a state-related syllabus in the APPSCCE considering that the cadres will have to serve in various parts of the state.

The syllabus should have basic knowledge of the state’s political and cultural history so that the aspirants can perform better during the service period, he said.

Out of five essay topics, one of the essays should contain state-related topics. The general knowledge paper should contain questions on the social evolution of Arunachal Pradesh, Bage said.

He said the party also strongly feels that there should be 5% relaxation over 33% as qualifying marks for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Pointing out that the PwD aspirants usually hail from economically poor backgrounds, Bage said their examination fee should also be waived to encourage them to prepare for the exams.

“As per existing rules, the minimum qualifying mark in each subject is fixed at 33 for all categories. The state government may consider a special relaxation of 5% and a genuine consideration of qualifying marks for PwD may be fixed at 28 marks for each subject in comparison to other aspirants with an objective to provide them opportunities to serve the state in higher posts,” he said.

The NPP also advised the state government to adopt a policy for the appointment of the chairman of the commission by elevating the senior-most commission member who is serving or has served the commission considering the upper age limit of 62 years.

He said one of the commission’s members should have women with expertise in a particular subject having a sound public reputation and other appointed members of the commission should also be indigenous.

The NPP has also called for conduct of regular departmental promotion committee (DPC) meetings by the departments concerned for the genuine officers who are deprived of timely promotion.

