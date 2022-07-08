Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 64,623 on Friday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

There are now 101 active cases in the state, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The northeastern state, which had remained COVID-free for the last couple of months, witnessed a surge in fresh infections since July 1, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the fresh cases, 18 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, 17 from Lohit district, four from Namsai, three from Lower Dibang Valley and one from East Siang, the official said.

Out of the 18 new cases in the Capital Complex Region, 15 are NDRF personnel who have returned from flood-hit Silchar in Assam, he said.

As many as 64,226 people recuperated from the disease thus far in the state, including three on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stood at 99.38 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

Lohit district has the highest number of active cases at 50, followed by the Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas at 22, and West Kameng (17).

A total of 12,76,838 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 146 on Thursday, Jampa added.

Also read: Browser cookies make people more cautious online, study finds

Trending Stories









