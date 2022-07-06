Itanagar: The Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra has been empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), enabling the cancer patients of Arunachal Pradesh to avail cashless hospitalization of up to Rs 5 lakh at the sanatorium.

The information regarding the empanelment was shared by chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday.

“Happy to announce that Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, is now an empanelled hospital under Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana. Now on cancer patients can avail cashless hospitalization of up to Rs 5 lakh per annum per family under the scheme,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

Located in Parel, Mumbai, the Tata Memorial Centre is amongst the oldest and largest cancer centres in the world.

The Centre is the national comprehensive cancer centre for the prevention, treatment, education and research in cancer and is recognized as one of the leading cancer centres in this part of the world.

The CMAAY has on the other hand has become an important lifesaver for many Arunachalees as many citizens have benefitted from the scheme.

Aimed at providing cashless hospitalization to poor and vulnerable groups for up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, the healthcare scheme was launched by chief minister Pema Khandu in September, 2018.

The government will under the scheme provide Rs one lakh for secondary care and Rs four lakh for tertiary care.

Some of the other reputed hospitals empanelled under CMAAY are CMC Vellore, NEIGRIHMS Shillong, DY Patil Hospital (Mumbai) and GNRC and B. Borooah Cancer Institute and Health City in Guwahati, Assam.

Around 1, 11,030 families with 4, 78,803 individuals have already registered for the insurance scheme across the state until March this year.

