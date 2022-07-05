The first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh- Robin Hibu has been honoured with the ‘Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak’ for his impeccable efforts to serve the people of Northeast and empower them by raising awareness about important subjects. He also helped people in distress by providing them legal assistance and educational facilities.

He is now posted as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Arunachala CM, Pema Khandu took to twitter to congratulate the IPS officer by referring him as ‘Police officer with Golden Heart.’ “Police officer with Golden Heart! Congratulations Shri Robin Hibu, IPS, Spl Commissioner of police, @DelhiPolice, for being conferred with Ati Utkrist Seva Padak. Your service to people of NE in distress is exemplary & you continue to inspire many. Carry on the good work.” Khandu tweeted.

Robin Hibu was born and brought up in a small village of Arunachal Pradesh called Hong in Ziro Valley.

Hibu, who belongs to the Apatani community, has achieved major feats to tackle racism faced by the people of northeast in mainland India. He has worked relentlessly to bridge the gap between the people of northeast and mainland India.

Apart from his job, Hibu is also the founder of a non-profit organisation called ‘Helping Hands’, which addresses problems faced by students, young women and men from the northeastern states in other parts of the country.

He has won several prestigious awards for his social work which include the Samajik Ratna Puraskar, the Global Mahatma Gandhi Award and Social Work for Minorities Award in 2018 by Delhi Minorities Commission.

The IPS officer has also led several UN missions and was awarded with the UN Peace Medal for Meritorious Services in Bosnia in 1999. The following year he won the UN Peace Medal for Distinguished Services in Kosovo in 2000 from the legendary Kofi Annan for his distinguished service in UN Police as UN Police Commander at Gjilane, Kosovo and Bosnia Herzegovina.

He is also the first IGP from northeast India to serve as the Joint Commissioner in Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat, New Delhi.

