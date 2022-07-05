Itanagar: The ruling Bharitya Janata Party has won around 79% of the gram panchayat member (GPM) seats unopposed a week ahead of the bye-elections to 130 gram panchayat constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.

The by-polls are scheduled for July 12.

According to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the BJP has won 102 out of the 130 seats, which were up for grabs in the bye-elections uncontested.

Khandu, who took to twitter to share the information on Monday, thanked the BJP karyakartas and supporters for the landslide victory.

“Congratulations and thanks to all karyakartas, supporters and sympathisers for electing 102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates unopposed in bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

See more Congratulations and thanks to all karyakartas, supporters and sympathisers for electing 102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates 𝐔𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝 in bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Bz9l16yZm2 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 4, 2022

According to the data shared by the state BJP, the party’s candidates have won all the GPM seats available in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Siang, Lower Siang, Tirap, Changlang and Longding uncontested.

In Kurung Kumey district, the BJP has won 5 out of the 6 seats available unopposed, while the Upper Koloriang ZPC seat saw National People’s Party (NPP) candidate getting elected to the GPM seat unopposed.

The NPP is an ally of BJP in Arunachal.

The Congress managed to win Gangte-I gram panchayat constituency (GPC) seat in Kra Daadi uncontested while all the other seats (four) have been won by the BJP.

The Lower Subansiri district will, however, witness a fight between the BJP and NPP in the Kugitago (Toith) and Toto-II GPCs, while the Bikh and Tom constituencies will see BJP locking horns with independent candidates.

Independent candidates have, on the other hand, also managed to win the Sha Uru, Habung Uru, Kechi Pyare Uru, Riku Uru, Atto Kano Uru, Hage Dogging-VIII and Hage Dogging-IX gram panchayat constituencies uncontested.

The Bodak Seg-A GPC in East Siang district will witness a contest between the BJP, Congress and NPP candidates on July 12 while Ngopok Pokdum-I (d) seat has been won by the Congress unopposed.

The BJP, which has managed to win one GPC seat in Lower Dibang Valley district unopposed, is set to face a strong fight in the 6 other available seats where it has NPP in four and JDU in two constituencies as its opposition.

In Anjaw, the Katong GPC will witness a strong contest between the BJP and two independent candidates.

Meanwhile, Union Law minister Kiren Rijiu, who retweeted Khandu’s post, said the People of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of the chief minister who is working tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people and implement the visions of PM Modi to develop North-East.

See more People of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of @PemaKhanduBJP Ji who is working tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people and implement the visions of PM @narendramodi Ji to develop North-East. https://t.co/UqrWCOsADR — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 4, 2022

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also congratulated Arunachal BJP leaders and karyakartas for the victory.

“102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates elected unopposed in by-poll to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies! Reflects immense popularity & acceptance of BJP in India’s North East Region! Congratulations to BJP Karyakartas & leadership of Arunachal”, Puri said in a tweet.

See more 102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates elected unopposed in by-poll to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies! Reflects immense popularity & acceptance of BJP in India’s North East Region! Congratulations to BJP Karyakartas & leadership of Arunachal. @JPNadda @KirenRijiju @PemaKhanduBJP — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 4, 2022

State deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the victory in the panchayat by-elections is an outcome of people’s confidence in the BJP government in the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that in the state led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Mein also lauded the team and hard work of the party office bearers and karyakartas. My best wishes to all the elected Gram Panchayat Members, he said.

