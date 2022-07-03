Itanagar: The search operations for two children who were swept away by flash floods in Huto village of Papum Pare district on June 28 last has been called off by the rescue teams as they were not able to trace the duo after more than five days.

Four persons were washed away in flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the Holongi River under Huto panchayat on June 28, while five others were rescued by the locals.

The Papum Pare district disaster management, NDRF and SDRF teams which immediately launched a search and rescue operation managed to retrieve a body and also rescue one person alive on the day.

The two minors had, however, gone missing since.

“The rescue teams continued an intense search operation at the Hollongi river belt even today but there were no traces of the missing children. Hence the search operations were called off at 4.30 pm,” officials said.

The officials said the decision to call off the search operation was taken following the consent given by the parents and relatives of the victims.

