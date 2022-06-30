Itanagar: In a major breakthrough in the Naharlagun cannabis seizure case, the Capital Police on Thursday arrested prime accused Tadar Chada from the Yupia court compound near here.

Chada was wanted in an NDPS case registered at Naharlagun police station on June 25.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The police had seized a total of 725 kilograms of suspected ganja from two separate godowns in Naharlagun in the past five days. Both the godowns reportedly belonged to Chada and his wife Tadar Kampung.

While Kampung was arrested on June 25, Chada was absconding.

Capital Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram said Chada, a native of Kurung Kumey district had applied for anticipatory bail in the Yupia Sessions Court on June 28 as the police was actively searching for him.

“The court took up the case on Thursday and rejected the bail based on strong opposing arguments made by the public prosecutor and Capital police in the interest of the investigation. Following the rejection of the bail, the police arrested him (Chada) before he could flee again,” the SP said.

Chiram said a total of 3 persons have been arrested in the case so far and the police are working on more arrests and recoveries.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It is expected that the huge recovery has dented the availability of ganja in the Capital in a big way, the SP said while appealing to the public to keep coming forward with information on any such activities.

Also read: One more death due to landslides in Arunachal, toll rises to 18

Trending Stories









