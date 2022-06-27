Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker P D Sona on Monday assumed office as the president of North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies, Training and Research (NERIPSTR).

Sona, who is also the chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, Zone-III, was unanimously elected as the president of NERIPSTR during the executive meeting of the CPA held here last month.

The NERIPSTR was set up at Khanapara in Guwahati, Assam, with the objective of imparting training, workshops and extending support to the legislators and officials of the legislative assemblies from northeast.

Assam legislative assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, NERIPSTR director Heman Das and other officials of the institute welcomed Sona on his first day at office.

Extending his gratitude to the speakers and deputy speakers of northeast for entrusting him with the responsibility, Sona assured to give his best and work for the welfare of the institute and the members of legislative assemblies.

