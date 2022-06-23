Arunachal: Namsai becomes top aspirational district of the country

Itanagar: The Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh has made it to the top aspirational district of the country in terms of overall performance as classified by the Niti Aayog on the basis of delta scores for the month of April.

Namsai shot up to number one from the 14th position it held in February this year, thanks to the transformational development the region has been witnessing in the past few years.

The overall composite score of the district improved from 51.53 in March to 52.08 in April 2022 while its delta scores have also enhanced significantly.

Namsai made substantial improvements in the health and nutrition sectors as its score increased to 77.09 in April from 73.01 in March pushing it to the 3rd position among the other aspirational districts in terms of delta rankings.

The district had secured 1st position in delta ranking in 2020 and 2nd in 2019 in the health sector while it topped the rankings twice in 2019 and 2020 in the education sector.

The district’s delta rank in the education sector is 9th for the month of April this year.

Namsai also made a quantum jump in its rankings in terms of basic infrastructure with a score of 52.02 as compared to its March score of 51 moving it to the 10th position in terms of delta ranking.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein were the first to congratulate the people and administration of Namsai for the achievement.

“Congratulations to Namsai district for securing 1st rank in overall performance for April 2022 under Aspirational Districts Program. Appreciate the hard work, dedication & passion of district team led by DC Shri R K Sharma & Central Prabhari Officer,” Khandu said in a tweet.

Mein who also took to Twitter to extend his wishes said: “Kudos to District Team of Namsai led by DC Shri R K Sharma and Central Prabhari Officer for their sincerity, hard work & dedication towards their duties. Hope they will continue to perform well in coming days too. My best wishes!”

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom also congratulated the district administration and people for the feat.

Namsai will be given an additional allocation of Rs 5 crore for securing first rank.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018, the Aspirational Districts programme aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country.

The delta ranking, released by NITI Aayog, shows the progress made by aspirational districts in six developmental areas of health and nutrition, agriculture and water resources, education, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure.

