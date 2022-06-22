Itanagar: The under-construction Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, which is just months from being inaugurated, received a major boost last week with the installation of air traffic control (ATC) and very high frequency (VHF) communication systems at the air station.

The information regarding the installation of the communication systems was shared by chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday.

“Happy to share that installation of mobile ATC & VHF system for Itanagar airport was completed on June 17,” Khandu said on Twitter, adding that the electricity substation has also been charged.

The primary purpose of ATC systems is to separate aircraft to prevent collisions, organize and expedite the flow of traffic, and provide information and other support to pilots. VHF, on the other hand, is widely used for maintaining contact between the ground and aircraft.

The Greenfield Airport at Hollongi near Itanagar was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his third visit to the state as Prime Minister in February 2019.

Though the work on the airport had substantially slowed down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the ambitious project is now nearing completion and is scheduled to be operational by August 15.

Spread over an area of 320 hectares, the airport once completed, would be able to accommodate narrow-body jets like the Airbus A321 in the first phase.

