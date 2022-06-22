Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra on Wednesday called upon the people of insurgency-hit Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts to rise against insurgency and oppose all the illegal activities of the militants coming from outside the state.

“Insurgency is the main problem of the TCL belt and the root cause of corruption, underdevelopment and insecurity. The citizens of TCL should not allow the people from outside to mislead, misguide and confuse the people of the region with regard to their constitutional identity and independent tribal status,” Mishra said.

He said that the people of the three districts must be proud of their separate identities as bestowed by the Constitution of India.

The governor said this when a delegation from Changlang led by Tirap-Changlang-Longding People’s Forum (TCLPF) president N Changmi called on him at Raj Bhavan here.

Exhorting the citizens to oppose the extortions, kidnappings and other illegal activities of the militants, the governor said insurgency will not go away from the region till the time people resist and rise against anti-national, anti-society and illegal activities by the insurgents.

Commending the progressive mind of the TCLPF, Mishra said that the future of the people is with the state government.

“The people’s representatives in the state assembly and the community leaders must work for the underground elements coming over ground and join the mainstream of life. The government will work better when the people cooperate with the administration and security forces,” he said.

Mishra also underscored that military operations are conducted only for the security of the people and the nation.

The governor further urged the people of the insurgency-affected districts to reach out to their misguided youth and motivate them to return to the mainstream.

Once they surrender, the youth will be assisted as per government rules, he said.

