Itanagar: A 27-year-old Arunachalee woman, an alleged victim of domestic violence, was recently rescued from Uttarakhand, thanks to the combined efforts of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), its Uttarakhand counterpart and the Naharlagun-based One Stop Centre.

According to a Zero FIR filed by one of the family members of the woman at the Likabali police station in Lower Siang district, the victim was married to one Narendra Singh, a native of Dhumakot village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand in 2020.

The complainant in the FIR mentioned that the victim initially used to complain of being mentally tortured by her in-laws following which she had also tried to cut her wrist once.

The situation, however, got worse on May 29 when her husband started to “physically abuse her without any reason”.

According to the FIR the victim was brutally beaten by her husband on May 29 using a belt which left bruises all over her body while Singh also tried to strangulate her using the same.

The pictures of the same had recently gone viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the APSCW led by its chairperson Kenjum Pakam got in touch with her counterpart Kusum Kandwal who later, with the help of local police, managed to rescue the woman and send her back to Arunachal.

The victim was united with her family members on Monday.

Pakam has thanked Kandwal for responding to the APSCW’s letter in connection with the case.

The commission also appreciated the Naharlagun-based One Stop Centre team and its Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) counterpart for rescuing and bringing the girl from Uttarakhand to Arunachal Pradesh.

“We are also thankful for the support extended by the family members, relatives and clam members of the victim for playing the main role in the rescue mission,” Pakam said.

The APSCW has meanwhile, requested the state government to emphasize on creating more awareness among the people, especially young girls about crimes against women and girls.

“Due to lack of awareness of domestic violence, cybercrime, trafficking and other crimes, young girls are being taken advantage of and becoming victims,” the APSCW said, urging the community-based organizations and other NGOs to be vigilant for the safety of women and girls.

