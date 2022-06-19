Itanagar: A 16-year-old youth who was on his way to take part in a boxing selection trial was buried alive by a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Sood village near here on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified at Rage Hilli, a native of Keyak Village in West Siang district.

Hilli, along with one of his friends, was on the way to the Rajiv Gandhi University in Rono Hills from Dokum Colony here on motorcycle to take part in a boxing selection trial when the landslide hit them.

While Hilli was buried alive on the spot, his friend, Tai Abu miraculously managed to escape the scene with minor injuries.

The youngster’s body was later recovered by the police with the help of locals

“A case under requisite section has been registered and the body would be handed over to the family members after the legal formalities,” officials said

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief over the death of the youth.

“Pained by the death of 16-year-old promising boxer Rage Hilli in a landslide incident at Yupia, today. Hilli was a class 9th student and had a dream to join armed forces to serve the country. My thoughts are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the chief minister said in a social media post.

The chief minister also urged the people to exercise caution and avoid travelling through vulnerable spots during the rainy season.

Incessant rain has been battering the state heavily for the past one week causing landslides at many places.

