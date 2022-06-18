Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Saturday termed the Agnipath scheme of the Central government “a deceit with the unemployed youth and people of the country.”

“The BJP is putting the security of the entire nation at risk and misleading the youth by engaging them on a four-year contract in the Indian Armed Forces without any rank or pension. The RSS motive behind the scheme cannot be denied and they plan to penetrate the armed forces and get the entire system into their hands,” APYC youth president Tarh Johny said.

Agnipath is a new scheme introduced by the Centre for the recruitment of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces.

APYC youth president Tarh Johny

Johny, who on the day led a protest of the youth congress against the scheme at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here, said the other main agenda of the BJP government in launching the Agnipath scheme is to divert the attention of the agitating nation from their false promises of providing 2 crore employment every year and depositing Rs 15 lakh into every citizen’s bank account.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has once again shattered the dreams of millions of youths by introducing the Agnipath scheme which has also been considered a flawed strategy by several retired army personnel, he said.

The APYC president further said though the government is promising that the ‘Agniveers’ will be given a chance to opt for another job after 4 years, the facts and figures, however, tell a different story.

“At present, more than 55 thousand highly skilled jawans retire from the three services of the armed forces every year, but only one or two present are reinstated in another job. In these circumstances, what is the guarantee that the ‘Agniveers’ (who will retire after 4 years) will be recruited for another job?” he questioned.

The home ministry Saturday announced to reserve 10 per cent vacancies in the Central paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

The APYC also burnt the effigies of PM Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah on the day.

