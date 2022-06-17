Weightlifter Kaken Doyom became the first athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to bag a medal in the 1st Khelo India Youth, Junior and Senior National Ranking Women Weightlifting Tournament.

She lifted 95 kgs (40 kg in snatch + 55 kg in clean & jerk) in total to win the bronze in the youth’s 40 kg weight category. The first edition of Khelo India for youth, juniors and seniors is underway at Nagrota Bagwan in Himachal Pradesh.

Another weightlifter from Arunachal, Pungni Tara, managed to secure the 6th position in the same weightlifting category.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Kaken Doyom in a tweet.

“Many congratulations to Ms Kaken Doyom from #ArunachalPradesh on winning Bronze at the 1st #KheloIndia Women’s National Ranking Weightlifting Tournament, under 40 kg category. My best wishes,” Khandu said.

The Khelo India National Ranking Women’s Weightlifting Championships plays an important role in selecting weightlifters for national camps as well as international events. It also makes the task of preparing the national rankings of women lifters easier for Indian Weightlifting Federation.

