Arunachal: Another weightlifter bags medal at Khelo India Championships

Weightlifters from Arunachal Pradesh continue to shine at the ongoing Khelo India National Ranking Women’s Weightlifting Championships, as Day 2 of the event saw national record holder Boni Mangkhya add one more medal to the state’s overall tally.

Participating in the 55 kg junior weight category, Boni, 18, lifted a total of 161 kg (71 kg in snatch and 90 kg in clean and jerk) to win the second bronze for Arunachal in the championship.

Kaken Doyom won the first medal (bronze) for Arunachal on Thursday.

Boni’s lift was 10 kg shy of her national record, which she created at the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth, Junior and Senior Championship-2022 in March this year.

She had lifted a total of a record 171 kg (73 kg in snatch and 98 kg in clean and jerk) to set a new national record and win two gold medals in the grand event.

The Khelo India National Ranking Women’s Weightlifting Championships help the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) prepare the national rankings of women lifters and also plays a crucial role in the selection process for national camps and international events.

