Assam Rifles apprehends NSCN (K) militant in Arunachal

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough against insurgency activities, the Assam Rifles in a major crackdown, has apprehended one Overground Worker (OGW) of the banned terror outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Acting on specific inputs, the paramilitary troop launched a joint operation along with the Arunachal Pradesh Police and successfully apprehended the militant.

The cadre was detained from Longding Town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding District.

The Assam Rifles wrote on Twitter: “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS ONE OGW OF NSCN (K) IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH #AssamRifles, on 11 June, in a joint operation with Police apprehended one OGW of NSCN (K) in general area Longding Town, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh.”

