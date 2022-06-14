Naharlagun: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tame Phassang on Monday dedicated the “IMC-Kiosk” at Ward No 17 here to the people of the Itanagar Capital Region.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the citizens, especially those from Banderdewa, Nirjuli and Naharlagun would no longer have to travel to Itanagar to avail the several services of the IMC as the kiosk aims to provide the corporation’s services at their fingertips.

Phassang said, though the kiosk service has been started in Ward No 17, it would, however, be open for all and the IMC would try to create more such centers in the future.

“From paying garbage fees to submitting applications for trading licenses, birth and death certificates, etc. all the services of the IMC will be available at the kiosk,” he said.

Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary Techi Peko appreciated the initiative of IMC led by the mayor for installing the kiosk at Naharlagun.

Among others, IMC commissioner Likha Tejji, corporators and ward members were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a team of IMC corporators led by Phassang also called on Urban Development minister Kamlung Mossang later on the day to extend their appreciation for the creation of a separate director for the urban local bodies (ULB).

Phassang extended his gratitude to Mossang and chief minister Pema Khandu for considering the demands of the IMC for appointment of a separate director for ULB.

With an independent director, the IMC as well as the Pasighat Municipal Council will now be able to function more dedicatedly and judicially work for the welfare of the people, he said.

The mayor said the funds sanctioned by the central government for various developmental projects of the ULB will also be used judiciously and the schemes will be monitored properly.

He also briefed the minister on various ongoing projects of the IMC.

Several other issues related to the corporation were also discussed in the meeting.

