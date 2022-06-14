Ziro: In a one of its kind event, around 36 goan buras and buris (village heads) of Lower Subansiri district on Sunday picked up color pencils and crayons to participate in a drawing competition organized by the Diibo Goan Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) at the Dutta Middle School here.

Yachang Tacho, the convenor of DGBBA said the drawing competition was organized to provide a platform for the goan buras and buris so that they could come out of their stereotypical work of only solving civil cases.

Tacho informed that among the 36 participants in the competition, only six have received elementary education up to Class V while the rest have never been to school.

“There were also many who picked up the crayons and sketch pens for the first time in their lives,” he said.

As the chosen elders of the society we need to ensure that our children are not waylaid by various social evils and bad practices. This is an effort to instill the love for pens, pencils, books and the amazing world it creates. If the eldest in the society starts the trend of picking up pens and pencils, I am sure our youths will follow suit, Tacho said.

The prizes of the competition will be given away on July 05 during the Dree festival celebrations and the drawings of the GBs will also be put on display.

It may be mentioned here that the DGBBA led by Tacho had organised the first ever Mr Gaon Bura and Mrs Gaon Buri contest in 2019.

The gaon buras and buris, mostly above 60 years of age, had walked the ramp dressed in their traditional attire to convey their celebration of experience.

The pageant was organised to create health consciousness and encourage the participation of the elders in social activities.

Apart from organising legal, health, disaster management and environmental awareness camps within its jurisdiction, the association has also solved 23 civil cases in their jurisdiction in the last six years.

