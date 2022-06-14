Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday staged a ‘satyagraha march’ here to protest the alleged misuse of the of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The APCC took out the march from its office here to Indira Gandhi Park.

Speaking to reporters, APCC president Nabam Tuki said the rally was in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi who was summoned by the ED in a money laundering case probe linked to National Herald newspaper.

Tuki termed the allegation against Rahul Gandhi as ‘fake and baseless’, while accusing the BJP of misusing the powers of the federal agency to destroy an individual’s political career and the image of the grand old party.

Congress is the one who created the country’s political history. Therefore there is no reason to claim that the party is silent on any issues related to the state and only voices against national issues, Tuki said, adding, the people have faith in the law of the country and Gandhi would come clean.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi, accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.

