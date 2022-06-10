Guwahati: In an effort to estimate the population of captive elephants, the Forest Department of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to go for DNA profiling of all the captive elephants in the state.

The Forest department has taken the decisions a few days after the transportation of 10 elephants to a temple in Gujarat.

DNA profiling is a method to differentiate between individuals of the same species using samples of their Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).

According to the Forest Department, DNA profiling will help the forest department estimate the population of captive elephants as well as stop illegal activities, including poaching and selling of elephants.

Notably, 10 elephants were recently shipped to the Ambani-run trust facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat from Arunachal Pradesh. As per reports, the 10 elephants — mostly sub-adults — were domesticated and purchased from a few owners from Chowkham in Namsai district by the Radhe Krishna Temple Welfare Trust of Jamnagar.

However, many organisations in Arunachal Pradesh have expressed displeasure over such whiffing of animals from the Northeast to other parts of the country.

According to the documents available with EastMojo, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife and Biodiversity) issued permission to transfer these on May 31 under the Wildlife (Transactions and Taxidermy) Rules, 1973. As per the documents, six males and four females were being transferred from Namsai to one Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Trust in Jamnagar.

