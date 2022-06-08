Pasighat: The East Siang district and session court on Wednesday sentenced two persons to imprisonment for life for the murder of an Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) employee.

Pasighat Sessions Judge Budi Habung pronounced the verdict against Subash Mondal and Ramesh Yadav, who were both found guilty for the murder of one Bomge Nyori, a cashier of the Mebo branch of Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank in 2018.

The court convicted Mondal and Yadav under section 120-B read with 302, section 302 read with 34 and section 201 of the Indian Penal Code. The duo has also been asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Judge Habung, while passing the judgment, expressed that the convicts by killing an innocent person on duty with a view to rob the bank, had created panic in the society and they were dangerous to the community.

The Pasighat court has further referred the matter to the East Siang district legal services authority for providing adequate compensation to the dependents of the victim under Section 357A of the CrPC and Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

Late Nyori was brutally murdered in the bank premises on February 7, 2018.

