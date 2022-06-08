Pasighat: Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba on Tuesday said the Centre is striving to ensure the truest development of Arunachal Pradesh.

He is on a three-day visit to the East Siang district.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of centrally-sponsored schemes at the DC’s office here, Khuba said the government’s objective was to provide a more focused approach towards the integrated socio-economic development of the most unprivileged section of society.

He added that the Narendra Modi-led central government was constantly striving to bring development in all sectors with various schemes and projects, and Arunachal Pradesh finds itself as the most peaceful and developed state in the North East.

He asked the implementing officers to develop a spirit of collectiveness and belongingness when it comes to implementing central schemes.

“Undertake tours extensively, address people frequently and adopt a rigorous working style to pass on the fruits of good governance to the people of the state,” Khuba said.

He further asked the officers to take local people into their confidence and involve them as important stakeholders for the success of the government schemes in the state.

Earlier in the day, Khuba was accompanied by MLAs Kaling Moyong and Ninong Ering, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit K Jha, PM chief councillor Okiam Moyong Borang and other officials in a walk from the guest house to medical via Gandhi School, Swachh Bharat Mission from Guest House to Mirmir Charali and visited the health and wellness centre at Berung.

The minister also interacted with the eminent people of the district on Monday evening.

