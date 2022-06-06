Itanagar: Weightlifter Bengia Tani became the first athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to strike gold at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022 as the state’s overall medal tally increased to seven on Monday.

Tani lifted a total of 264 kg (115 kg in snatch + 149 kg in clean & jerk) in the men’s 67kg weight category to clinch the maiden gold for the state in the Youth Games.

Balo Yalam Boni Mangkhya Shankar Lapung Golom Tinku

Day two the event also saw Arunachalee weightlifters Boni Mangkhya and Shankar Lapung win two silver medals for Arunachal, while Golom Tinku and Balo Yalam bagged a bronze medal each for the state.

Participating in the women’s 55 kg category, Mangkhya lifted a total of 166 kg (72 kg in snatch + 94 kg in clean & jerk) for her silver, while Lapung lifted a total of 246 kg (109 kg in snatch and 137 in clean & jerk) to add the fourth silver in the state’s medal tally.

Yalam lifted a total of 164 kg (71 kg in snatch and 93 kg in clean & jerk) for her bronze in the women’s 59 kg weight category, while Tinku, who lifted a total of 240 kg (103 kg in snatch + 137 kg in clean & jerk), also had to settle for a bronze in the men’s event.

State’s chef de mission Karbia Dodum, who is also the mission director of Khelo India Games, informed that Arunachalee weightlifters have so far showcased a brilliant performance at the KIYG by bagging 7 medals.

“With the first gold medal in the kitty already, the entire Arunachalee contingent is hopeful that we will win more medals in the remaining events,” Dodum said.

Besides weightlifting, the Arunachalee athletes will also be competing in athletics, archery, boxing and judo competitions.

With one gold, four silver and 2 bronze medals, Arunachal is at present in the 10th position in the medal tally.

Weightlifters Sandiya Gungli and Chera Tania had bagged two silver medals for Arunachal on Sunday.

