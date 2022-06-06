Itanagar: Five militants belonging to the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (PREPAK-RA) have been arrested in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police launched a joint operation in Longkey Makangtong area on June 3 and nabbed the five insurgents over the next two days, district Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.
“All the five militants hail from Manipur and they had sneaked into India from neighbouring Myanmar on Friday night,” he added.
Also read: Assam fighting tuberculosis with awareness, community involvement
Latest Stories
- BSF troops gun down ‘smuggler’ near Indo-Bangla border
- India rejects OIC’s comments over controversial remarks against Prophet
- Flood situation in Assam improves; 40,700 still affected
- Uttarkashi bus accident: Death toll rises to 26, rescue operations conclude
- Arunachal: Five PREPAK-RA militants arrested from Changlang
- Assam cop suspended after arrest in corruption case