Itanagar: In a bid to embrace technology during policing, the Capital traffic police have started accepting motor vehicle challans through unified payments interface (UPI) like Google Pay, Paytm etc. and card-swiping machines.

Capital superintendent of police Jimmy Chiram said the initiative had been in place for around a month.

“Accepting challans through UPI and portable ATMs also ensures transparency and convenience for the law-abiding public,” the SP said while appreciating deputy superintendent of police (traffic) P N Jomoh for pushing the Capital traffic police towards technology-based solutions.

The Itanagar branch of SBI has also been very accommodating in providing these solutions for Capital Police, Chiram said, thanking the public for embracing the initiative.

Rs 3.5 lakh collected as fine

The Capital traffic police on Saturday collected Rs 3.29 lakh as fines from violators of traffic rules during a mass motor vehicle checking drive conducted at different locations of Itanagar and Naharlagun.

The police also seized 38 vehicles during the drive, led by DySP (Traffic) Jomoh and assisted by ASP (Probationer) Anurag Dwivedi, Itanagar SDPO K Sikom, deputy SPs (Probationer) M Bole and R Obing and sub-inspectors S S Jha and L B Chetry. Over two hundred violators were detected on the day.

“The mass checking started at around 8 am and continued till 01.30 pm,” SP Chiram said while adding that the drive aimed to streamline the traffic movement, reduce the risk of road accidents, and most importantly, spread awareness on traffic safety.

Chiram has requested the public to ensure they prepare and carry proper documents for their vehicles and follow traffic rules for their safety.

