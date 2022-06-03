Itanagar: The Tirap police on Friday arrested 5 persons for their alleged involvement in consuming and selling drugs in Khonsa, the headquarters of Tirap district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Tirap police’s anti-drugs squad conducted a raid in one of the houses of Bank Colony in Khonsa and arrested five men — Wangsham Wachok (33), Rangmo Mangyut (36), Yumto Noksok (27), Dongpong Kungkho and Donny K Wangnaw (33) — with around 115.72 grams of suspected heroin and brown sugar in their possession.

“The five individuals, who were all in an intoxicated state, were arrested from Wachok’s room in the presence of executive magistrate Ripi Doni. Wachok is a drug addict and a habitual peddler,” officials said.

The police also seized cash amounting to Rs 7,720, five smartphones, six sim cards, empty plastic bags/containers used for packing drugs, drugs inhaling pipes, etc. from their possession.

The police team was led by Tirap deputy superintendent of police Togum Gongo, inspector W Kamhua and sub-inspector L Kimsing while the entire operation was supervised by SP Kardak Riba.

A case under Section 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against all the accused at the Khonsa police station, officials added.

