Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday called upon the civil servants of the state to change their mindset and think like ‘leaders’, not ‘managers’.

“In order to bring transformation in our state, the fundamental requirement is to change our mindset. We have heard about vision and passion. Let us put this into practice,” Khandu said, exhorting the officers to shed off the ‘babu’ image of civil servants and become ‘agents of change’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The chief minister was speaking at the one-day conference of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association (APCSOA) at the state banquet hall here.

Calling the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers the elite class of the Arunachal society, Khandu said they were in service of their own choice, therefore they must gracefully accept the challenges of serving in remote and far-off places of the state.

“Challenges and development are never ending processes. You resolve a challenge; a new one will crop in. You must take this in your stride and never give up before challenges,” he said.

Arunachal being a mixture of different tribes is at times difficult to manage administratively, Khandu said, urging the civil servants to go beyond the call of their official duties to implement government schemes and programmes.

“Wherever you are posted, it must be your sincere endeavour to develop a sense of pan-Arunachal feeling amongst those you deal with. Once a pan-Arunachal sense is imbibed in every citizen of the state, there will be no looking back,” he assured.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In order to equip themselves with technical know-how and administrative skills, Khandu urged the civil servants to avail all capacity building programmes devised by the state government from time to time.

“Recently, APCS officers of 2020 batch were trained in Mussoorie- based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. They were then trained in Arun Jaitley Institute of Financial Management, Faridabad, IIM Shillong and the North East Judicial Officers Training Institute, Guwahati. Such capacity building programmes are necessary at all levels and cadres,” he said.

Khandu also informed about the Satellite Centre of IIM Shillong established at Tawang and the recent training program held there for all deputy commissioners.

“We are only policy makers. After making the policies we hand them over to the bureaucracy for execution. The role and importance of civil servants is therefore paramount,” he observed.

The chief minister appreciated the role played by civil servants during the time of COVID pandemic, both during lockdowns and vaccination drives. He acknowledged the sincerity and hard work put in by APCS officers in taking administration to the grass root level in far off remote corners of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He, however, minced no words talking about corrupt practices followed by civil servants, particularly of the state services.

“It is very disheartening to see some of our APCS officers indulge in corruption. Let me be very clear for the umpteenth time. I will not tolerate corruption in any form,” he reiterated.

Khandu insisted that ‘past is past’ and that he is least bothered about what happened in the past but during his tenure as chief minister no one indulging in corruption will be spared.

Responding to a few issues raised by the APCS officers association related to promotion, etc., Khandu expressed hope that with the new system of Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) for APCS officers in place, this would be resolved.

“The new system being implemented from this year would ensure proper and secure maintenance of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports permanently in digitized form and facilitate timely career advancement of APCS officers, speed up promotions and reduce stagnation,” he informed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

First session of the one-day conference had deliberations on ‘Bringing dynamism in civil service: with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh’ by former Chief Secretary Ramesh Negi, ‘Vision@2047: Strategies for Arunachal Pradesh’ by Chief Secretary (in-charge) Dr Sharat Chauhan, ‘Challenges of civil services and its role in public administration’ by Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, ‘APCS: Being future-ready’ by Dahey Sangno (APCS) and ‘Administrative Growth in Arunachal Pradesh’ by Jalash Pertin (APCS).

Home Minister Bamang Felix was also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Watch: How Arunachal’s Bugun tribals protect a wildlife sanctuary

Trending Stories









