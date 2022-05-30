Tinsukia: Chanting slogans of “NSCN (K-YA) go back”, hundreds of villagers of the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region in Arunachal Pradesh took out a protest march on Monday against abduction and kidnapping activities by the banned outfit.

Notably, the three districts of the frontier state have been declared disturbed area by Government of India.

“The TCL region have the dubious distinction of being tagged as an insurgency-infested region. Taking advantage of this fragile situation, the anti-national elements are getting involved in their passionate “kidnapping festival” which is going on uninterrupted. The people of TCL region has suffered enough due to the so-called self-determination hysterical activities of the insurgent groups,” a memorandum by the Wancho Council to Arunachal Pradesh Governor B.D. Mishra read.

The memorandum further stated, “The root cause of backwardness in TCL region is due to the menace of insurgency problems.”

The development came in the backdrop of a spree of kidnappings in the past few months, with the Gaon Burah (village headman) of Chatong village being the latest victim of abduction.

Sources said the Chatong Village headman, Tingpho Lukham, was released by the militants on Monday.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with ‘No Extortion’, ‘No Kidnapping’ and ‘No More Humiliation’, the angry protestors shouted slogans against the atrocities of NSCN K-YA.

Making a shift in their strategy, the militants have, off late, resorted to abduction of innocent villagers, sources said.

“Ever since the villagers have refused to pay house tax to the outfits, it has adopted the new strategy to extort money. The biggest challenge for security forces is that the outfit is using Mon district in the neighboring state of Nagaland as a safe haven, where they are enjoying ceasefire with government of India, and orchestrating the abductions and extortion activities,” sources said.

Earlier on May 24, Wancho Council – the apex tribal body of Longding district – outraged by the activities and torture by NSCN (KYA) took a unanimous decision to protest against the illegal activities of the militant group.

The council appealed to Tirap-Changlang-Longding People’s Forum to express solidarity by taking part in the rallies in Changlang and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh to register their protest and anger against the NSCN (K-YA).

“We are in fear because of the unabated kidnappings and demand that no more abductions should take place in the future. All insurgents group should stop from indulging in extortion activities,” Ngungtim Changmi, the president of TCL People’s Forum said.

In the memorandum, the Wancho council has termed the Indo-Myanmar border as gateway for the insurgents to carry out their nefarious activities. The council has demanded to enhance security vigilance along the border. It has also demanded a rehabilitation package for the surrendered cadres in TCL region.

